Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PLTR, SAVA, UPST

Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA) options are showing a volume of 12,702 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 4,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,300 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) options are showing a volume of 46,062 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.3% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 10,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PLTR options, SAVA options, or UPST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Shares Outstanding History
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ML
BOX Earnings History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.