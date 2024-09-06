News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PLTR, SAVA, UPST

September 06, 2024 — 03:24 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total volume of 284,877 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 28.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.4% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31.50 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 17,879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA) options are showing a volume of 12,702 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 4,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,300 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) options are showing a volume of 46,062 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.3% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 10,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

