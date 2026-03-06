Markets
PFE

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PFE, CAPR, DIS

March 06, 2026 — 03:19 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), where a total volume of 198,935 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 19.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.4% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 86,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.6 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CAPR) options are showing a volume of 4,798 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 479,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of CAPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring January 21, 2028, with 3,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,200 underlying shares of CAPR. Below is a chart showing CAPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 52,668 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $101 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 3,278 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,800 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $101 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PFE options, CAPR options, or DIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

