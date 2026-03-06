Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PFE, CAPR, DIS

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CAPR) options are showing a volume of 4,798 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 479,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of CAPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring January 21, 2028, with 3,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,200 underlying shares of CAPR. Below is a chart showing CAPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 52,668 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $101 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 3,278 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,800 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $101 strike highlighted in orange:
