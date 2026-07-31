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OSG

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OSG, FLGT, LQDA

July 31, 2026 — 04:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc (Symbol: OSG), where a total of 2,315 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 231,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.7% of OSG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 337,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 2,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,000 underlying shares of OSG. Below is a chart showing OSG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Fulgent Genetics Inc (Symbol: FLGT) saw options trading volume of 1,518 contracts, representing approximately 151,800 underlying shares or approximately 64.8% of FLGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 234,085 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of FLGT. Below is a chart showing FLGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) options are showing a volume of 9,229 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 922,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.3% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 04, 2026, with 1,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,700 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OSG options, FLGT options, or LQDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further OSG Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

OSG
FLGT
LQDA

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