Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OSG, FLGT, LQDA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc (Symbol: OSG), where a total of 2,315 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 231,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.7% of OSG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 337,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026 , with 2,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,000 underlying shares of OSG. Below is a chart showing OSG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Fulgent Genetics Inc (Symbol: FLGT) saw options trading volume of 1,518 contracts, representing approximately 151,800 underlying shares or approximately 64.8% of FLGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 234,085 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of FLGT. Below is a chart showing FLGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) options are showing a volume of 9,229 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 922,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.3% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 04, 2026, with 1,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,700 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OSG options, FLGT options, or LQDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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