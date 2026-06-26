Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OMER, QCOM, REPL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Omeros Corp (Symbol: OMER), where a total of 11,925 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.6% of OMER's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 2,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,100 underlying shares of OMER. Below is a chart showing OMER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 126,866 contracts, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 26, 2026, with 6,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 619,600 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Replimune Group Inc (Symbol: REPL) options are showing a volume of 35,327 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.1% of REPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 5,896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 589,600 underlying shares of REPL. Below is a chart showing REPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OMER options, QCOM options, or REPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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