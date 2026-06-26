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Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OMER, QCOM, REPL

June 26, 2026 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Omeros Corp (Symbol: OMER), where a total of 11,925 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.6% of OMER's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,100 underlying shares of OMER. Below is a chart showing OMER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 126,866 contracts, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 26, 2026, with 6,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 619,600 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Replimune Group Inc (Symbol: REPL) options are showing a volume of 35,327 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.1% of REPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 5,896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 589,600 underlying shares of REPL. Below is a chart showing REPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OMER options, QCOM options, or REPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further OMER Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of OMER-> OMER Insider Buying-> Financial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OMER
QCOM
REPL

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