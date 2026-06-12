Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MRVL, EMN, CCS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL), where a total volume of 340,588 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 34.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.3% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 26,823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) saw options trading volume of 6,245 contracts, representing approximately 624,500 underlying shares or approximately 57% of EMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,300 underlying shares of EMN. Below is a chart showing EMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Century Communities Inc (Symbol: CCS) saw options trading volume of 1,994 contracts, representing approximately 199,400 underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of CCS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 363,555 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,200 underlying shares of CCS. Below is a chart showing CCS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MRVL options, EMN options, or CCS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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