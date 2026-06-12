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MRVL

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MRVL, EMN, CCS

June 12, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL), where a total volume of 340,588 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 34.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.3% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 26,823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) saw options trading volume of 6,245 contracts, representing approximately 624,500 underlying shares or approximately 57% of EMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,300 underlying shares of EMN. Below is a chart showing EMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Century Communities Inc (Symbol: CCS) saw options trading volume of 1,994 contracts, representing approximately 199,400 underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of CCS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 363,555 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,200 underlying shares of CCS. Below is a chart showing CCS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MRVL options, EMN options, or CCS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further MRVL Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

MRVL
EMN
CCS

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