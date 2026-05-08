Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MRNA, AMD, CCSI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 149,161 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 243.4% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026 , with 9,493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 949,300 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 1.1 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 110.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 242.7% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 48,927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

And Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (Symbol: CCSI) saw options trading volume of 2,311 contracts, representing approximately 231,100 underlying shares or approximately 228% of CCSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 101,380 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,700 underlying shares of CCSI. Below is a chart showing CCSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, AMD options, or CCSI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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