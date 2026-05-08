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MRNA

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MRNA, AMD, CCSI

May 08, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 149,161 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 243.4% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 9,493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 949,300 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 1.1 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 110.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 242.7% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 48,927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (Symbol: CCSI) saw options trading volume of 2,311 contracts, representing approximately 231,100 underlying shares or approximately 228% of CCSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 101,380 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,700 underlying shares of CCSI. Below is a chart showing CCSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, AMD options, or CCSI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Mortgage REITs Hedge Funds Are Buying
 Institutional Holders of KVYO
 Cheap Healthcare Shares

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Mortgage REITs Hedge Funds Are Buying-> Institutional Holders of KVYO-> Cheap Healthcare Shares-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MRNA
AMD
CCSI

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