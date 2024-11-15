News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MO, AVTR, CMP

November 15, 2024

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO), where a total of 98,222 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 124.5% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 32,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

Avantor Inc (Symbol: AVTR) options are showing a volume of 79,831 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122.7% of AVTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 39,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of AVTR. Below is a chart showing AVTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

And Compass Minerals International Inc (Symbol: CMP) options are showing a volume of 5,815 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 581,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.9% of CMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 480,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,000 underlying shares of CMP. Below is a chart showing CMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

