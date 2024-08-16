Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: M, MDT, GLDD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Macy's Inc (Symbol: M), where a total of 30,025 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.1% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024 , with 6,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 628,700 underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) options are showing a volume of 29,371 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $84 strike put option expiring August 23, 2024, with 6,863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 686,300 underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:

And Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (Symbol: GLDD) options are showing a volume of 2,514 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 251,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of GLDD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 491,245 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,600 underlying shares of GLDD. Below is a chart showing GLDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

