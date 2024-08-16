News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: M, MDT, GLDD

August 16, 2024 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Macy's Inc (Symbol: M), where a total of 30,025 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.1% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 6,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 628,700 underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) options are showing a volume of 29,371 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $84 strike put option expiring August 23, 2024, with 6,863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 686,300 underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (Symbol: GLDD) options are showing a volume of 2,514 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 251,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of GLDD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 491,245 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,600 underlying shares of GLDD. Below is a chart showing GLDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for M options, MDT options, or GLDD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
