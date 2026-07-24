Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LBTYA, ACMR, S

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Liberty Global Ltd (Symbol: LBTYA), where a total volume of 33,785 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 173.7% of LBTYA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026 , with 11,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of LBTYA. Below is a chart showing LBTYA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

ACM Research Inc (Symbol: ACMR) saw options trading volume of 22,267 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 151.9% of ACMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 4,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 478,200 underlying shares of ACMR. Below is a chart showing ACMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And SentinelOne Inc (Symbol: S) options are showing a volume of 96,930 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.7% of S's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 66,669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares of S. Below is a chart showing S's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

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Further LBTYA Research:

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