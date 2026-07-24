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LBTYA

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LBTYA, ACMR, S

July 24, 2026 — 03:43 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Liberty Global Ltd (Symbol: LBTYA), where a total volume of 33,785 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 173.7% of LBTYA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026, with 11,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of LBTYA. Below is a chart showing LBTYA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

ACM Research Inc (Symbol: ACMR) saw options trading volume of 22,267 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 151.9% of ACMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 4,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 478,200 underlying shares of ACMR. Below is a chart showing ACMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And SentinelOne Inc (Symbol: S) options are showing a volume of 96,930 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.7% of S's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 66,669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares of S. Below is a chart showing S's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LBTYA options, ACMR options, or S options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further LBTYA Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

LBTYA
ACMR
S

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