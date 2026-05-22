Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: L, CDNS, F

Cadence Design Systems Inc (Symbol: CDNS) saw options trading volume of 15,350 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 63.4% of CDNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 5,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,600 underlying shares of CDNS. Below is a chart showing CDNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) options are showing a volume of 404,294 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 40.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 67.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 32,882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for L options, CDNS options, or F options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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