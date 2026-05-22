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Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: L, CDNS, F

May 22, 2026 — 01:49 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Loews Corp. (Symbol: L), where a total of 5,677 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 567,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.6% of L's average daily trading volume over the past month of 839,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 5,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 557,100 underlying shares of L. Below is a chart showing L's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Cadence Design Systems Inc (Symbol: CDNS) saw options trading volume of 15,350 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 63.4% of CDNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 5,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,600 underlying shares of CDNS. Below is a chart showing CDNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) options are showing a volume of 404,294 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 40.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 67.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 32,882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for L options, CDNS options, or F options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Canadian Stocks Where Yields Got More Juicy
 CRBC Videos
 Railroads Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Canadian Stocks Where Yields Got More Juicy-> CRBC Videos-> Railroads Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

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