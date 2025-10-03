Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: KSS, SOUN, U

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), where a total volume of 35,458 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.6% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 8,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 824,600 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

SoundHound AI Inc (Symbol: SOUN) options are showing a volume of 457,221 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 45.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.8% of SOUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 75.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 59,636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares of SOUN. Below is a chart showing SOUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

And Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 70,119 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 60.7% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 5,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,100 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

