Markets
KSS

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: KSS, SOUN, U

October 03, 2025 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), where a total volume of 35,458 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.6% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 8,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 824,600 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

SoundHound AI Inc (Symbol: SOUN) options are showing a volume of 457,221 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 45.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.8% of SOUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 75.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 59,636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares of SOUN. Below is a chart showing SOUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 70,119 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 60.7% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 5,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,100 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for KSS options, SOUN options, or U options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dividend History
 LTCH market cap history
 FNP Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dividend History-> LTCH market cap history-> FNP Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KSS
SOUN
U

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.