Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: KSS, SOUN, U

SoundHound AI Inc (Symbol: SOUN) options are showing a volume of 457,221 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 45.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.8% of SOUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 75.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 59,636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares of SOUN. Below is a chart showing SOUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
And Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 70,119 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 60.7% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 5,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,100 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
