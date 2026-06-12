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Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: KHC, LRCX, STX

June 12, 2026 — 01:52 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC), where a total of 63,437 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.7% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 14,984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 42,295 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 2,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,900 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) saw options trading volume of 12,773 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,100 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for KHC options, LRCX options, or STX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further KHC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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