Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: KHC, LRCX, STX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC), where a total of 63,437 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.7% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 14,984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 42,295 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 2,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,900 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

And Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) saw options trading volume of 12,773 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,100 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KHC options, LRCX options, or STX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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