Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IRM, UHS, TWLO

June 13, 2025 — 04:38 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM), where a total volume of 8,373 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 837,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55% of IRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,100 underlying shares of IRM. Below is a chart showing IRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS) options are showing a volume of 3,693 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 369,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of UHS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 695,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,000 underlying shares of UHS. Below is a chart showing UHS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 12,234 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring June 27, 2025, with 2,532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,200 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IRM options, UHS options, or TWLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

