Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IRM, UHS, TWLO

Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS) options are showing a volume of 3,693 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 369,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of UHS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 695,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,000 underlying shares of UHS. Below is a chart showing UHS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 12,234 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring June 27, 2025, with 2,532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,200 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IRM options, UHS options, or TWLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
