Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: INTC, SNPS, GOOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total volume of 664,998 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 66.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.3% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 116.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 49,563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) saw options trading volume of 10,918 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 1,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,000 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 129,503 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 8,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 801,600 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

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Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

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