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Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: INTC, SNPS, GOOG

July 17, 2026 — 02:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total volume of 664,998 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 66.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.3% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 116.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 49,563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) saw options trading volume of 10,918 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 1,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,000 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 129,503 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 8,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 801,600 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for INTC options, SNPS options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further INTC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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INTC
SNPS
GOOG

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