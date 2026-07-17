Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: INTC, SNPS, GOOG

Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) saw options trading volume of 10,918 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 1,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,000 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 129,503 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 8,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 801,600 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for INTC options, SNPS options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Further INTC Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.