Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: INTC, GOOG, FRMI

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 246,913 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.7% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $322.50 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026, with 20,879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $322.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fermi Inc (Symbol: FRMI) options are showing a volume of 183,935 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.2% of FRMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 32,878 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of FRMI. Below is a chart showing FRMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
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