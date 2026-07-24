Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: INTC, GOOG, FRMI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total volume of 1.3 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 130.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 122% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 107.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026 , with 56,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 246,913 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.7% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $322.50 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026, with 20,879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $322.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fermi Inc (Symbol: FRMI) options are showing a volume of 183,935 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.2% of FRMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 32,878 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of FRMI. Below is a chart showing FRMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

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