Markets
INTC

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: INTC, GOOG, FRMI

July 24, 2026 — 03:43 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total volume of 1.3 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 130.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 122% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 107.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026, with 56,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 246,913 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.7% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $322.50 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026, with 20,879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $322.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Fermi Inc (Symbol: FRMI) options are showing a volume of 183,935 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.2% of FRMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 32,878 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of FRMI. Below is a chart showing FRMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for INTC options, GOOG options, or FRMI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further INTC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding INTC-> INTC 13F Filers-> Top Stocks Held By Howard Marks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

INTC
GOOG
FRMI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.