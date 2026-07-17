Markets
IMAX

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IMAX, GEV, HIMS

July 17, 2026 — 03:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in IMAX Corp. (Symbol: IMAX), where a total volume of 6,295 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 629,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.4% of IMAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 5,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,200 underlying shares of IMAX. Below is a chart showing IMAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) options are showing a volume of 18,074 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1460 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,700 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1460 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) saw options trading volume of 94,043 contracts, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 8,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 838,900 underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for IMAX options, GEV options, or HIMS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further IMAX Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
IMAX YTD Return-> Institutional Holders of IMAX-> Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 Day Moving Average-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IMAX
GEV
HIMS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.