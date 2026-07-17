Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IMAX, GEV, HIMS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in IMAX Corp. (Symbol: IMAX), where a total volume of 6,295 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 629,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.4% of IMAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026 , with 5,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,200 underlying shares of IMAX. Below is a chart showing IMAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) options are showing a volume of 18,074 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1460 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,700 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1460 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) saw options trading volume of 94,043 contracts, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 8,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 838,900 underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IMAX options, GEV options, or HIMS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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