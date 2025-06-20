Markets
IGT

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IGT, CGON, GME

June 20, 2025 — 05:11 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT), where a total of 15,351 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.8% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 331,400 underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

CG Oncology Inc (Symbol: CGON) options are showing a volume of 6,013 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 601,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72% of CGON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 834,910 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of CGON. Below is a chart showing CGON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 189,999 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.9% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 13,309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

