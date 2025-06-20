Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: IGT, CGON, GME

CG Oncology Inc (Symbol: CGON) options are showing a volume of 6,013 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 601,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72% of CGON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 834,910 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of CGON. Below is a chart showing CGON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 189,999 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.9% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 13,309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IGT options, CGON options, or GME options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
