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HUBG

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HUBG, NFLX, AI

June 12, 2026 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hub Group, Inc. (Symbol: HUBG), where a total of 11,257 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 137.3% of HUBG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 820,065 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 4,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,300 underlying shares of HUBG. Below is a chart showing HUBG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 346,198 contracts, representing approximately 34.6 million underlying shares or approximately 104% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring June 12, 2026, with 21,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) saw options trading volume of 80,179 contracts, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares or approximately 100.4% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 18,778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HUBG options, NFLX options, or AI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further HUBG Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of HUBG-> HUBG Historical Stock Prices-> Floating Rate Preferreds-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HUBG
NFLX
AI

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