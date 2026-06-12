Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HUBG, NFLX, AI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hub Group, Inc. (Symbol: HUBG), where a total of 11,257 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 137.3% of HUBG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 820,065 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 4,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,300 underlying shares of HUBG. Below is a chart showing HUBG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 346,198 contracts, representing approximately 34.6 million underlying shares or approximately 104% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring June 12, 2026, with 21,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) saw options trading volume of 80,179 contracts, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares or approximately 100.4% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 18,778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HUBG options, NFLX options, or AI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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