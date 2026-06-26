Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GOOG, ADBE, BA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 146,281 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.7% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $345 strike call option expiring June 26, 2026 , with 9,391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 939,100 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 48,747 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 5,688 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 568,800 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 33,054 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 5,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 527,000 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

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Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

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