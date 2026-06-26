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Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GOOG, ADBE, BA

June 26, 2026 — 01:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 146,281 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.7% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $345 strike call option expiring June 26, 2026, with 9,391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 939,100 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 48,747 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 5,688 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 568,800 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 33,054 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 5,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 527,000 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, ADBE options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further GOOG Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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GOOG
ADBE
BA

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