Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GE, NOW, DBRG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in General Electric Co (Symbol: GE), where a total volume of 22,530 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.9% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 4,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 437,100 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 9,305 contracts, representing approximately 930,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 472 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,200 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

And DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG) saw options trading volume of 12,229 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of DBRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 10,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DBRG. Below is a chart showing DBRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GE options, NOW options, or DBRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.