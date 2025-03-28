Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GE, NOW, DBRG

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 9,305 contracts, representing approximately 930,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 472 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,200 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:
And DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG) saw options trading volume of 12,229 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of DBRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 10,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DBRG. Below is a chart showing DBRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GE options, NOW options, or DBRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Dividend Calculator
OESX Insider Buying
FGD market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.