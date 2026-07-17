Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FIX, OXY, CVX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX), where a total of 2,676 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 267,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.1% of FIX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 523,625 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1740 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,200 underlying shares of FIX. Below is a chart showing FIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1740 strike highlighted in orange:

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 47,040 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 9,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 923,800 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 42,156 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 10,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FIX options, OXY options, or CVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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