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FIX

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FIX, OXY, CVX

July 17, 2026 — 02:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX), where a total of 2,676 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 267,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.1% of FIX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 523,625 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1740 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,200 underlying shares of FIX. Below is a chart showing FIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1740 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 47,040 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 9,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 923,800 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 42,156 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 10,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FIX options, OXY options, or CVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further FIX Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

FIX
OXY
CVX

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