Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FDX, QCOM, FTAI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total of 8,881 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 888,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.2% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025 , with 3,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,900 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 36,667 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 6,663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 666,300 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI) options are showing a volume of 5,524 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 552,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of FTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $144 strike put option expiring September 05, 2025, with 2,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,000 underlying shares of FTAI. Below is a chart showing FTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $144 strike highlighted in orange:

