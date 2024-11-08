Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DPZ, BIIB, AXL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total of 3,298 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 329,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.3% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 556,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring November 22, 2024 , with 561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,100 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 8,507 contracts, representing approximately 850,700 underlying shares or approximately 58.8% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,100 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (Symbol: AXL) saw options trading volume of 9,397 contracts, representing approximately 939,700 underlying shares or approximately 57.8% of AXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 9,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 909,000 underlying shares of AXL. Below is a chart showing AXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

