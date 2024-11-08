News & Insights

DPZ

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DPZ, BIIB, AXL

November 08, 2024 — 03:58 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total of 3,298 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 329,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.3% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 556,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring November 22, 2024, with 561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,100 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 8,507 contracts, representing approximately 850,700 underlying shares or approximately 58.8% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,100 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (Symbol: AXL) saw options trading volume of 9,397 contracts, representing approximately 939,700 underlying shares or approximately 57.8% of AXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 9,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 909,000 underlying shares of AXL. Below is a chart showing AXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DPZ options, BIIB options, or AXL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
