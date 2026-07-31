Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CRCL, AXTI, MTZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Circle Internet Group Inc Class A (Symbol: CRCL), where a total volume of 89,170 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.8% of CRCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026 , with 4,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 421,300 underlying shares of CRCL. Below is a chart showing CRCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

AXT Inc (Symbol: AXTI) saw options trading volume of 61,793 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 71.8% of AXTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 4,864 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 486,400 underlying shares of AXTI. Below is a chart showing AXTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And MasTec Inc. (Symbol: MTZ) options are showing a volume of 8,609 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 860,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.7% of MTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 3,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,100 underlying shares of MTZ. Below is a chart showing MTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRCL options, AXTI options, or MTZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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