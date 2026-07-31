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CRCL

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CRCL, AXTI, MTZ

July 31, 2026 — 04:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Circle Internet Group Inc Class A (Symbol: CRCL), where a total volume of 89,170 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.8% of CRCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 4,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 421,300 underlying shares of CRCL. Below is a chart showing CRCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

AXT Inc (Symbol: AXTI) saw options trading volume of 61,793 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 71.8% of AXTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 4,864 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 486,400 underlying shares of AXTI. Below is a chart showing AXTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And MasTec Inc. (Symbol: MTZ) options are showing a volume of 8,609 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 860,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.7% of MTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 3,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,100 underlying shares of MTZ. Below is a chart showing MTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CRCL options, AXTI options, or MTZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further CRCL Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

CRCL
AXTI
MTZ

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