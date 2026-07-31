Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COST, MRNA, PLTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 40,104 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 176.8% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $780 strike put option expiring September 04, 2026 , with 1,693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,300 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $780 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 94,398 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 145.5% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 18,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 281,998 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 28.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.1% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $123 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 22,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COST options, MRNA options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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