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Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COST, MRNA, PLTR

July 31, 2026 — 01:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 40,104 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 176.8% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $780 strike put option expiring September 04, 2026, with 1,693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,300 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $780 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 94,398 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 145.5% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 18,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 281,998 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 28.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.1% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $123 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 22,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COST options, MRNA options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further COST Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

COST
MRNA
PLTR

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