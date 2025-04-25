Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CORZ, ZS, SAM

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 38,659 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 140.4% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $217.50 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 23,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $217.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) options are showing a volume of 1,934 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 193,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.7% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 181,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CORZ options, ZS options, or SAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
