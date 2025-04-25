Markets
CORZ

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CORZ, ZS, SAM

April 25, 2025 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ), where a total of 286,353 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 28.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 151.6% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 112,579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11.3 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 38,659 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 140.4% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $217.50 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 23,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $217.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) options are showing a volume of 1,934 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 193,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.7% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 181,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CORZ options, ZS options, or SAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

