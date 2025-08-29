Markets
CORZ

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CORZ, CIFR, IBM

August 29, 2025 — 03:43 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ), where a total volume of 97,328 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.3% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 7,789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 778,900 underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Cipher Mining Inc (Symbol: CIFR) saw options trading volume of 122,615 contracts, representing approximately 12.3 million underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of CIFR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 10,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CIFR. Below is a chart showing CIFR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 27,381 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,000 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
