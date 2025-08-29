Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CORZ, CIFR, IBM

Cipher Mining Inc (Symbol: CIFR) saw options trading volume of 122,615 contracts, representing approximately 12.3 million underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of CIFR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 10,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CIFR. Below is a chart showing CIFR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 27,381 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,000 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
