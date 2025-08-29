Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CORZ, CIFR, IBM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ), where a total volume of 97,328 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.3% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025 , with 7,789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 778,900 underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Cipher Mining Inc (Symbol: CIFR) saw options trading volume of 122,615 contracts, representing approximately 12.3 million underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of CIFR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 10,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CIFR. Below is a chart showing CIFR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 27,381 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,000 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CORZ options, CIFR options, or IBM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.