Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CFLT, STZ, VKTX

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) saw options trading volume of 9,394 contracts, representing approximately 939,400 underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,600 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) saw options trading volume of 25,909 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 1,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,000 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
