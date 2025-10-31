Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: C, HLF, AVGO

Markets
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total of 149,019 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 109.8% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 36,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Herbalife Ltd (Symbol: HLF) options are showing a volume of 13,297 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.2% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 11,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 219,188 contracts, representing approximately 21.9 million underlying shares or approximately 103.6% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 26,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

