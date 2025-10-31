Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: C, HLF, AVGO

Herbalife Ltd (Symbol: HLF) options are showing a volume of 13,297 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.2% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 11,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 219,188 contracts, representing approximately 21.9 million underlying shares or approximately 103.6% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 26,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for C options, HLF options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of HABT
SNR Options Chain
VSGX Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.