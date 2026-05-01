Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AZO, RIOT, CRCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total volume of 1,685 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 168,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.6% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 208,955 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4000 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,800 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4000 strike highlighted in orange:

Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) saw options trading volume of 151,714 contracts, representing approximately 15.2 million underlying shares or approximately 80.5% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 12,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Circle Internet Group Inc Class A (Symbol: CRCL) options are showing a volume of 83,329 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.6% of CRCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 9,783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 978,300 underlying shares of CRCL. Below is a chart showing CRCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AZO options, RIOT options, or CRCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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