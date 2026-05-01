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AZO

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AZO, RIOT, CRCL

May 01, 2026 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total volume of 1,685 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 168,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.6% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 208,955 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4000 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,800 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) saw options trading volume of 151,714 contracts, representing approximately 15.2 million underlying shares or approximately 80.5% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 12,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Circle Internet Group Inc Class A (Symbol: CRCL) options are showing a volume of 83,329 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.6% of CRCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 9,783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 978,300 underlying shares of CRCL. Below is a chart showing CRCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AZO options, RIOT options, or CRCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Ken Griffin
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding STAB
 Future Dividend Aristocrats

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Ken Griffin-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding STAB-> Future Dividend Aristocrats-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AZO
RIOT
CRCL

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