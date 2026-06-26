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Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AVGO, ON, XYZ

June 26, 2026 — 01:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 180,283 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 18.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.2% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $365 strike put option expiring June 26, 2026, with 7,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 771,100 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) saw options trading volume of 56,438 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 3,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,900 underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) saw options trading volume of 26,042 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77 strike call option expiring July 02, 2026, with 2,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,700 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, ON options, or XYZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further AVGO Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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XYZ

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