Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AVGO, ON, XYZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 180,283 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 18.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.2% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $365 strike put option expiring June 26, 2026 , with 7,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 771,100 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) saw options trading volume of 56,438 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 3,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,900 underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) saw options trading volume of 26,042 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77 strike call option expiring July 02, 2026, with 2,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,700 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, ON options, or XYZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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