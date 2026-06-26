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APP

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: APP, TEL, JBL

June 26, 2026 — 01:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP), where a total of 23,163 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.6% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring June 26, 2026, with 1,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,200 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

TE Connectivity plc (Symbol: TEL) saw options trading volume of 10,834 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of TEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 5,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,400 underlying shares of TEL. Below is a chart showing TEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) saw options trading volume of 6,072 contracts, representing approximately 607,200 underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of JBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring July 02, 2026, with 1,764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,400 underlying shares of JBL. Below is a chart showing JBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for APP options, TEL options, or JBL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further APP Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding APP-> Applovin Average Annual Return-> Stock Option Articles-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

APP
TEL
JBL

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