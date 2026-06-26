Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: APP, TEL, JBL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP), where a total of 23,163 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.6% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring June 26, 2026 , with 1,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,200 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

TE Connectivity plc (Symbol: TEL) saw options trading volume of 10,834 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of TEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 5,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,400 underlying shares of TEL. Below is a chart showing TEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) saw options trading volume of 6,072 contracts, representing approximately 607,200 underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of JBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring July 02, 2026, with 1,764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,400 underlying shares of JBL. Below is a chart showing JBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APP options, TEL options, or JBL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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