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Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMRC, ACMR, UVE

June 05, 2026 — 05:41 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ameresco Inc (Symbol: AMRC), where a total of 5,743 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 574,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.9% of AMRC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 631,765 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 4,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 429,800 underlying shares of AMRC. Below is a chart showing AMRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

ACM Research Inc (Symbol: ACMR) saw options trading volume of 18,701 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 90.7% of ACMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $96 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 4,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 438,900 underlying shares of ACMR. Below is a chart showing ACMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $96 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (Symbol: UVE) saw options trading volume of 1,508 contracts, representing approximately 150,800 underlying shares or approximately 85.8% of UVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 175,775 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,600 underlying shares of UVE. Below is a chart showing UVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMRC options, ACMR options, or UVE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further AMRC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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