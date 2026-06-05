Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMRC, ACMR, UVE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ameresco Inc (Symbol: AMRC), where a total of 5,743 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 574,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.9% of AMRC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 631,765 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026 , with 4,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 429,800 underlying shares of AMRC. Below is a chart showing AMRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

ACM Research Inc (Symbol: ACMR) saw options trading volume of 18,701 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 90.7% of ACMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $96 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 4,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 438,900 underlying shares of ACMR. Below is a chart showing ACMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $96 strike highlighted in orange:

And Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (Symbol: UVE) saw options trading volume of 1,508 contracts, representing approximately 150,800 underlying shares or approximately 85.8% of UVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 175,775 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,600 underlying shares of UVE. Below is a chart showing UVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMRC options, ACMR options, or UVE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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