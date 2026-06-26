Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ALB, TDOC, LQDA

Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) options are showing a volume of 22,411 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring July 02, 2026, with 14,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
And Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) saw options trading volume of 13,053 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 2,301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,100 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALB options, TDOC options, or LQDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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