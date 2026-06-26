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ALB

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ALB, TDOC, LQDA

June 26, 2026 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total volume of 12,024 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.1% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 1,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,800 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) options are showing a volume of 22,411 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring July 02, 2026, with 14,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) saw options trading volume of 13,053 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 2,301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,100 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ALB options, TDOC options, or LQDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further ALB Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

ALB
TDOC
LQDA

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