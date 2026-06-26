Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ALB, TDOC, LQDA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total volume of 12,024 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.1% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026 , with 1,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,800 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) options are showing a volume of 22,411 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring July 02, 2026, with 14,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) saw options trading volume of 13,053 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 2,301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,100 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALB options, TDOC options, or LQDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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