Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: WWD, LYB, AOUT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD), where a total volume of 2,078 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 207,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.2% of WWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 481,160 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,200 underlying shares of WWD. Below is a chart showing WWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) options are showing a volume of 9,337 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 933,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of LYB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,100 underlying shares of LYB. Below is a chart showing LYB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Outdoor Brands Inc (Symbol: AOUT) saw options trading volume of 456 contracts, representing approximately 45,600 underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of AOUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 108,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 85 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8,500 underlying shares of AOUT. Below is a chart showing AOUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

