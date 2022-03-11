Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DPZ, MRK, UPLD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total of 2,309 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 230,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 550,240 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,000 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) options are showing a volume of 46,309 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 6,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 615,900 underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Upland Software Inc (Symbol: UPLD) saw options trading volume of 1,260 contracts, representing approximately 126,000 underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of UPLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 303,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of UPLD. Below is a chart showing UPLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

