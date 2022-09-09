Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DOW, PRCT, SRPT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW), where a total volume of 26,379 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.2% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 11,635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (Symbol: PRCT) options are showing a volume of 1,147 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 114,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of PRCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 248,030 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,700 underlying shares of PRCT. Below is a chart showing PRCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) options are showing a volume of 4,052 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 405,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 884,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 849 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,900 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DOW options, PRCT options, or SRPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.