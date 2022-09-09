Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DOW, PRCT, SRPT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW), where a total volume of 26,379 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.2% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 11,635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (Symbol: PRCT) options are showing a volume of 1,147 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 114,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of PRCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 248,030 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,700 underlying shares of PRCT. Below is a chart showing PRCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) options are showing a volume of 4,052 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 405,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 884,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 849 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,900 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

