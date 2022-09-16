Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CLFD, LOW, BERY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Clearfield Inc (Symbol: CLFD), where a total of 2,292 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 229,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.4% of CLFD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 250,820 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,300 underlying shares of CLFD. Below is a chart showing CLFD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 31,180 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 89.3% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring September 30, 2022, with 8,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 804,800 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Berry Global Group Inc (Symbol: BERY) options are showing a volume of 6,042 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 604,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.9% of BERY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 756,165 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,200 underlying shares of BERY. Below is a chart showing BERY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CLFD options, LOW options, or BERY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

