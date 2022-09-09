Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: APPS, OXY, NKE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS), where a total volume of 9,243 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 924,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.8% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19.50 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,500 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 129,270 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $66 strike call option expiring September 09, 2022, with 18,755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 26,960 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,000 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
