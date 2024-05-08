Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ZM, HA, LZ

Hawaiian Holdings Inc (Symbol: HA) saw options trading volume of 8,352 contracts, representing approximately 835,200 underlying shares or approximately 111% of HA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 752,700 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 4,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,100 underlying shares of HA. Below is a chart showing HA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And LegalZoom.com Inc (Symbol: LZ) saw options trading volume of 11,805 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 109.1% of LZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of LZ. Below is a chart showing LZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ZM options, HA options, or LZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
