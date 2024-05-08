Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ZM, HA, LZ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total of 32,920 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 116.5% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024 , with 22,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Hawaiian Holdings Inc (Symbol: HA) saw options trading volume of 8,352 contracts, representing approximately 835,200 underlying shares or approximately 111% of HA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 752,700 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 4,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,100 underlying shares of HA. Below is a chart showing HA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And LegalZoom.com Inc (Symbol: LZ) saw options trading volume of 11,805 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 109.1% of LZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of LZ. Below is a chart showing LZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

