Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PRCT, IGT, CYTK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (Symbol: PRCT), where a total of 5,646 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 564,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 114.9% of PRCT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 491,560 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of PRCT. Below is a chart showing PRCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) saw options trading volume of 16,940 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 104.9% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 4,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,000 underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cytokinetics Inc (Symbol: CYTK) saw options trading volume of 17,474 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 91.1% of CYTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 526,200 underlying shares of CYTK. Below is a chart showing CYTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PRCT options, IGT options, or CYTK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.