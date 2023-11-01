News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PRCT, IGT, CYTK

November 01, 2023 — 03:27 pm EDT

November 01, 2023 — 03:27 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (Symbol: PRCT), where a total of 5,646 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 564,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 114.9% of PRCT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 491,560 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of PRCT. Below is a chart showing PRCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) saw options trading volume of 16,940 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 104.9% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 4,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,000 underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cytokinetics Inc (Symbol: CYTK) saw options trading volume of 17,474 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 91.1% of CYTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 526,200 underlying shares of CYTK. Below is a chart showing CYTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
