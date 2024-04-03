Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MRVL, GPI, AMBC

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI) saw options trading volume of 714 contracts, representing approximately 71,400 underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of GPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 134,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,900 underlying shares of GPI. Below is a chart showing GPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (Symbol: AMBC) options are showing a volume of 2,060 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 206,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of AMBC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 402,515 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,300 underlying shares of AMBC. Below is a chart showing AMBC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
