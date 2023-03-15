Notable Wednesday Option Activity: IBKR, MAR, NOVA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR), where a total of 7,057 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 705,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.9% of IBKR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,900 underlying shares of IBKR. Below is a chart showing IBKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 10,804 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,300 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sunnova Energy International Inc (Symbol: NOVA) saw options trading volume of 19,355 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of NOVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 7,813 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 781,300 underlying shares of NOVA. Below is a chart showing NOVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

