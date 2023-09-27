Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HUN, NVDA, CHPT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN), where a total volume of 34,478 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 161.8% of HUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 17,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of HUN. Below is a chart showing HUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 748,856 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 74.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 161.5% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 63,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:
And ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT) options are showing a volume of 220,792 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 159.4% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring October 06, 2023, with 101,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.1 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HUN options, NVDA options, or CHPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
