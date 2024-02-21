Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EXAS, S, PUBM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in EXACT Sciences Corp. (Symbol: EXAS), where a total volume of 9,622 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 962,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.6% of EXAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,100 underlying shares of EXAS. Below is a chart showing EXAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
SentinelOne Inc (Symbol: S) saw options trading volume of 26,779 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of S's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 6,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 629,900 underlying shares of S. Below is a chart showing S's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
And PubMatic Inc (Symbol: PUBM) options are showing a volume of 1,757 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 175,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of PUBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 342,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,700 underlying shares of PUBM. Below is a chart showing PUBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for EXAS options, S options, or PUBM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
