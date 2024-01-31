Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CLF, BYON, NVCR

News & Insights

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), where a total of 74,155 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.6% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 8,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 814,000 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Beyond Inc (Symbol: BYON) saw options trading volume of 8,809 contracts, representing approximately 880,900 underlying shares or approximately 81.1% of BYON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,900 underlying shares of BYON. Below is a chart showing BYON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And NovoCure Ltd (Symbol: NVCR) saw options trading volume of 11,495 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 76.3% of NVCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,300 underlying shares of NVCR. Below is a chart showing NVCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

