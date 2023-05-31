Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BAC, ASAN, CIR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total of 215,328 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 21.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.2% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 47.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 17,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
Asana Inc (Symbol: ASAN) saw options trading volume of 8,284 contracts, representing approximately 828,400 underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of ASAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,000 underlying shares of ASAN. Below is a chart showing ASAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Circor International Inc (Symbol: CIR) options are showing a volume of 594 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 59,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of CIR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 136,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,600 underlying shares of CIR. Below is a chart showing CIR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
