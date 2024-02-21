News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMPY, THO, DUOL

February 21, 2024 — 03:18 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amplify Energy Corp (Symbol: AMPY), where a total volume of 1,948 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 194,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.3% of AMPY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 411,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,300 underlying shares of AMPY. Below is a chart showing AMPY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) saw options trading volume of 1,440 contracts, representing approximately 144,000 underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 305,345 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,800 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL) options are showing a volume of 2,407 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 240,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 511,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,800 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

