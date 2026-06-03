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Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WDC, TMUS, SCHW

June 03, 2026 — 01:52 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total of 33,005 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.6% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,200 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) saw options trading volume of 21,292 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 5,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 536,300 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) options are showing a volume of 53,753 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $86 strike put option expiring June 05, 2026, with 20,897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $86 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WDC options, TMUS options, or SCHW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further WDC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

WDC
TMUS
SCHW

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