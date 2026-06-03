Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WDC, TMUS, SCHW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total of 33,005 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.6% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 1,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,200 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) saw options trading volume of 21,292 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 5,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 536,300 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) options are showing a volume of 53,753 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $86 strike put option expiring June 05, 2026, with 20,897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $86 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WDC options, TMUS options, or SCHW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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