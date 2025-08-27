Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VSAT, MRNA, GME

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Viasat Inc (Symbol: VSAT), where a total of 108,073 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 215.6% of VSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 40,489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of VSAT. Below is a chart showing VSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 181,497 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 201.7% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 16,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 109,002 contracts, representing approximately 10.9 million underlying shares or approximately 189.2% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 8,957 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 895,700 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:

